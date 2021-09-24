Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,944 shares during the period. Level One Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 8.34% of Level One Bancorp worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

