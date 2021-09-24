Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in First Community by 430.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 41.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. First Community Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

