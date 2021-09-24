Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $394,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of First Community by 74.1% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 37.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,315. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

