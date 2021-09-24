Banc Funds Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAL stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $51.75. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

