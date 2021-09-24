Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,362. The firm has a market cap of $468.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

