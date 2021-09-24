Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

