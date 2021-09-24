Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 695,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $338,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

YUM stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

