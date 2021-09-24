Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $283.70 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $283,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

