Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $308.75 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $308,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,063,726 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $298,496,000 after purchasing an additional 508,816 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

