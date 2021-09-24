Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.85% of Lyft worth $369,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $163,801,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lyft by 315.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $63,159,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

