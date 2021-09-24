Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $361,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $220,000.

VMBS stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

