Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 76,984 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Marriott International worth $298,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.