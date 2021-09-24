Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CSX by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

