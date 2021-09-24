Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,415 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

