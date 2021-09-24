Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

