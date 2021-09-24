Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

NYSE BBDC opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.