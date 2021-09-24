Barings LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

