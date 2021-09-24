Barings LLC Has $848,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.26 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

