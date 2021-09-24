Barings LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

