Barings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Barings LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 220.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 30.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $4,309,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Square by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.18.

SQ stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 233.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

