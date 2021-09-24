Barings LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $462.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.