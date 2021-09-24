Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

