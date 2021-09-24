Barings LLC Sells 258 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $242.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.10 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.17 and a 200 day moving average of $228.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

