Barings LLC Sells 503 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

