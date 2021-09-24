Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $1.91 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004614 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $654,336.44 and $39,703.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00123990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

