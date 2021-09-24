Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $96.62. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,194. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

