Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

