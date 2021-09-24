Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,467. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day moving average is $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

