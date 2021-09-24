Beefy.Finance Price Down 4.1% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $80.42 million and $2.57 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,116.96 or 0.02510303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00169070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.78 or 0.00541131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001827 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

