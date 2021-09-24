Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €67.20 ($79.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.14. Befesa has a 12-month low of €33.00 ($38.82) and a 12-month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

