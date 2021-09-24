Benchmark Begins Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $699.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.