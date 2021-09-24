Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Equinix by 62.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 31.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

EQIX stock opened at $848.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $836.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $770.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

