Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $431.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.