Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $155,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

