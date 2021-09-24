Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

