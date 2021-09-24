Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

