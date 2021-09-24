Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 29,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $74.26 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.