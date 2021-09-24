Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 89,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.