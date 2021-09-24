Berry Data (BRY) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $282,359.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001739 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00071696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00149077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,113.68 or 0.99817939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.77 or 0.06756905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00782672 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

