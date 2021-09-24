BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. 69,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,467. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

