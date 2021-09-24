Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 80,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,713 shares.The stock last traded at $273.90 and had previously closed at $274.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.67 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,831,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.