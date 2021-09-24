Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 16,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 53,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.