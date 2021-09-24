Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $452.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.26.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $293.20 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.