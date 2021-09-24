BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading 4.2% Higher

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. 143,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,210,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioHiTech Global, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHTG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

