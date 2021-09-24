BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

