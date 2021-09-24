BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.62

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as low as C$7.20. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 413 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BioSyent and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$91.81 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

