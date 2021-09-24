Bird.Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $96,917.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $55.42 or 0.00133692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00124287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00161016 BTC.

About Bird.Money

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,340 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

