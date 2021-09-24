BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $18,559.62 and $43.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.46 or 0.00549587 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001394 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

