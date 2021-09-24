Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0523 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $963,040.41 and $55.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

