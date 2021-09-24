Bitcoin Atom Tops 1-Day Volume of $84.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $919,770.12 and $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

